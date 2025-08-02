Madiga community stages statewide half-naked protest

Bengaluru: In a powerful display of anger and frustration, members of the Madiga community under the banner of the Karnataka Federation of Madiga Organisations staged statewide protests on Thursday, demanding the immediate implementation of internal reservation for Scheduled Castes.

Led by former Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy, a large group of protesters gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru and held a half-naked protest, raising slogans against the Congress-led Karnataka government.

Speaking at the protest, A. Narayanaswamy issued a stern warning: “If the government does not implement internal reservation immediately, the Madigas will launch a full-scale civil disobedience movement. We will no longer wait, we will not bow to false promises, and we will not wait until the next election.”

He added, “Protests are being held in all districts of Karnataka today. This is a united fight that transcends political lines. This is not a BJP agitation — it is the collective voice of the oppressed.

Is the Karnataka government more concerned about power or about solving the problems of the people? Madigas have not received justice, and our patience has run out. If we hit the streets, we will send this government packing.”

Criticizing the bureaucracy, Narayanaswamy further lashed out, saying, “Since 1976, we have demanded justice. But when we ask the Chief Secretary for a report on this long-standing injustice, he doesn’t even bother to call a meeting. Is this what governance looks like?”

He rejected the idea of basing reservation merely on population. “This is about correcting historical injustice — about the oppression we’ve faced for over 40 years. If this backlog of injustice isn’t cleared, we will intensify our agitation.”

Protests were held in front of Deputy Commissioner offices in 26 districts across the state. “This shows the political awakening of the Madigas,” Narayanaswamy declared.

“Many MLAs in this state would never have been elected without Madiga votes. Now that they’re in power, they’ve forgotten us. If you don’t speak for us, what moral right do you have to ask for our votes?”

Angrily questioning the denial of fair representation, he said, “Is there a rule in this country that Madigas must never get proper reservation? During elections to Zilla Panchayats and other local bodies, the government keeps pushing it to ‘tomorrow’.

The same Constitution that allowed for a national emergency to help a Prime Minister cling to power is now silent about the injustice to Madigas.”

Highlighting the struggles faced by students in the community, he added, “Many talented Madiga children cannot afford to pursue MBBS or higher education due to lack of support. Do you understand this pain? Does the government even care?”

The protest ended with a collective resolve to continue the agitation until the internal reservation is implemented, with leaders vowing to bring the fight to the government’s doorstep.