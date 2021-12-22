Madikeri: Stricken by lightning, abandoned by society, tribal girl lives in gloom 

Madikeri: A poverty-stricken tribal family living in the forest near Somwarpet faces a huge dilemma: They have nobody to take care of their eight-year-old daughter who has been paralysed on her left side of the body after she was struck by a lightning while she was playing in front of her house when she was one year. The couple – Vinu Krishna and Anitha work in coffee plantation for a living. They have spent a lot of money on medical tests and treatment of Chaitra but in vain.



The couple live at Sulebavi tribal haadi (colony) in Yedavanadu reserve forest. The colony has only 20 houses. The couple have three daughters.

Chaitra (8) was born normal but the lightning that had struck her when she was one year changed her life. After that the left portion of her body was damaged. she could not drink or eat or walk without help.

Speaking to The Hans India on Wednesday, Vinu Krishna said that soon after the incident he had taken the girl to Madikeri and Somwarpet hospitals for treatment. Despite spending thousands of rupees for various check-ups and treatment her condition did not improve.

One person should always be at home to look after the disabled child. The poor couple cannot afford this as they both have to work to keep the wolf from the door. There is no help coming from the government.

Adding to their woes, the hut in which they live is in a dilapidated condition. It leaks during rains; the doors and windows have fallen prey to termites. Owing to her disability, Chaitra has no education. Her mother Anitha says that doctors advised them to take Chaitra to multi-speciality hospitals in Mangaluru and Bengaluru for better treatment. "But we are too poor to afford that kind of costly medical treatment for the girl. We have two other children to feed," said Anitha with a blank look in her helpless face.

Amidst their gloomy life, they have nothing to cheer about. A solar lamp installed by the local Aigoor gram panchayat in their colony has not been working for over two years.

The only silver lining in their miserable life is a wheelchair donated to Chaitra by the Kushalanagara Rotary Club a year ago.

When contacted, Somwarpet social welfare department assistant director N Chandrappa said that the issue came to his notice last week. He has instructed the family to apply for disability allowance and directed the women and children welfare department to process their application without delay. He assured all the facilities will be provided to the family from the government side at the earliest.