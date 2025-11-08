MAHE Bengaluru to host Open House 3.0

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru will host the third edition of its Open House event on Saturday, November 8, at its Yelahanka campus, offering students, parents and educators an immersive glimpse into the institution’s academic environment and interdisciplinary learning culture.

Described as a “living roadmap to the future,” the Open House will feature hands-on workshops, faculty interactions, campus tours, cultural showcases, and demonstrations of new-age teaching and research facilities. “Open House 3.0 offers a glimpse into what future-ready education truly feels like; where students and parents not only explore our new-age programmes but experience the vibrant pulse of our academic community,” said Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Madhu Veeraraghavan. The university leadership will address visitors between 2:00 PM and 3:30 PM. Multiple constituent institutions of MAHE Bengaluru will participate.

At the T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI Bengaluru), visitors can observe experiential learning through the Family Business League and view student innovation exhibits at the TAPMI Student Museum. At the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT Bengaluru), live displays on autonomous mobility and augmented reality/virtual reality labs will spotlight emerging engineering fields. The Department of Commerce will host interactive sessions on finance and analytics, while the Manipal Institute of Regenerative Medicine will engage students in quizzes and model-building exercises related to biomedical innovation. Creative arts and social sciences will feature prominently, with workshops in dance movement therapy, visual storytelling, design and live moot court demonstrations hosted by the Manipal Law School and the Liberal Arts and Design departments.

MAHE Bengaluru, an off-campus centre of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (est. 1953), is recognised as an Institution of Eminence and ranks sixth in the National Institutional Ranking Framework.