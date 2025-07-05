Make Anganwadi recruitment simpler, more transparent: Minister to officials

Bidar: Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has instructed department officials to ensure that the Anganwadi recruitment process is made simpler and more transparent, with all appointments completed within a maximum of three months.

Chairing the Kalaburagi divisional-level departmental progress review meeting, the Minister emphasized that no delay should be allowed in recruitments and that any issues during the process must be resolved immediately. “Our department is closely connected to people’s lives. Officials must

work diligently and avoid negligence,” she said.

She further directed that all targets set by the state and central governments must be achieved. Raising concerns about irregularities, she pointed out complaints that children are not receiving eggs properly and that milk powder is being sold illegally in some locations. If such practices are found to be true, strict action will be taken against the responsible officials or staff, she warned.

Minister Hebbalkar also instructed officers to keep local MLAs and ministers informed about departmental progress and schemes at regular intervals.

Commendation from Minister Eshwar Khandre

Participating in the meeting, Forest and District-in-Charge Minister Eshwar Khandre praised Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, calling her “one of the most dynamic ministers in the government.” He noted her dedication to the welfare of women, children, the differently-abled, and senior citizens, and acknowledged her continued efforts to secure more funds for the department.

Prior to the meeting, Minister Khandre felicitated Lakshmi Hebbalkar on her first official visit to Bidar district. The review meeting focused on progress under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) across the Kalaburagi Division, covering Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, Koppal, and Vijayanagar districts. The deliberations will continue on Saturday as well.

Present at the meeting were Minister Rahim Khan (Municipal Administration and Haj), Department Secretary Shamla Iqbal, Bidar DC Shilpa Sharma, ZP CEO Girish Badole, SP Pradeep Gunti, Director of Women and Child Development Raghavendra, State Commissioner for Rights of Persons with Disabilities Das Suryavanshi, and senior officials from the department including joint and

deputy directors.