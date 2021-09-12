Male Mahadeshwara temple earns 1.47 cr through e-auction of hair

Chamarajanagara: People spare no expense to groom hair and improve their appearance. The carefully grown hair offered to god by devotees as part of fulfilling their vows also commands good demand in the market.

Owing to closure of many famous temples for several months following outbreak of Covid-19, there is a shortage of hair and the demand for tresses. Some of the famous temples such as Male Mahadeshwara,

Tirumala, Dharmasthala and Kukke Subramanya temples have seen dip in devotees tonsuring their hair.

In view of prevalence of coronavirus, Male Mahadeshwara temple has launched e-auction of hair. Indicating rising demand for hair in view of shortage, Male Mahadeshwara temple received Rs 7,400 per kg of longhair. This year it got

eye-popping Rs15,535 one kg of long tresses.

Speaking to The Hans India, Male Mahadeshwara temple development authority secretary Jayavibhava Swamy said, "Last year we received Rs 13 per kg. This year the hair was sold for Rs 34.50 per kg in bid. He said every year the temple gets 3,000 kgs of long hair and 6,000 kg cut hair. This year the temple auctioned 951 kg long and 4,595 kg cut hair. The temple has earned Rs 1,47,81,863 through auction of hair, a record in the history of the temple.