Man arrested for 'driving' woman to suicide

Udupi: Azeez, who is facing charges of abetting the suicide of a young woman, Shilpa Devadiga, at Uppinakudru in Kundapur taluk, has been arrested by the police. His wife Salma who allegedly helped Azeez sexually exploit the victim, is still at large. The police have retained the section of IPC -306 (abetment of suicide) on both of them following prima facie evidence against them in this case.



Shilpa Devadiga consumed rat poison after Azeez allegedly threatened her that he would make public the photo of their intimate moments if she refused to convert to Islam. He and his wife allegedly made videos of the sexual act and blackmailed her. Shilpa died in a private hospital in Manipal on May 23.