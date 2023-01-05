Man From Mysuru Took Initiative Of 15,000 km Padayatra To Promote Yoga

Krishna Nayaka arrived in the temple town of Tirupati on Wednesday after travelling across Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu as part of a 15,000 kilometre padayatra to raise awareness of yoga among the populace. He aims to finish his objective in two years after walking 2,000 kilometres so far as part of his walkathon.



The 29-year-old man spreads awareness of yoga by walking 30 kilometres per day. Back in 2008, a sage from the Himalayas who was receiving treatment for a fractured collar bone at an ayurvedic facility in Mysuru introduced him to yoga. Later, to treat his back discomfort caused by Lumbar Spondylosis, he attended lessons and practised yoga for years.

He played cricket for the Mysore University team, and while he was a student, playing too much of it caused back problems. He set out on a 15,000-kilometer journey from Mysuru in October 2022 to spread the word about yoga in a significant way after becoming convinced of its therapeutic effects.

Krishna recalled that all of the medical professionals he saw about his back issue recommended surgery. He went to the ayurvedic hospital where he met the sage since he did not want to have surgery. He advised me that daily yoga practise is the best way to treat back discomfort. He emphasized that once they begin doing yoga, they will understand its advantages and how yoga and yoga asanas differ. In addition to regulating emotions and reducing stress, yoga aids in the development of a healthy physique.

Krishna founded the Krishnam Yoga Institute to teach yoga after learning the asanas. More than 30 students of different ages are already taking yoga classes at his institute. Krishna visits educational facilities during his padayatra and informs students about the advantages of yoga. After seeing every State in the union, he intends to end his padayatra at Musuru.