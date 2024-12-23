Man kills sibling over property dispute

Belagavi : In a gruesome incident stemming from a property dispute, a man killed his younger brother by running him over with a tractor on the outskirts of Yaragatti town in Belagavi district on Saturday.

The murder is believed to have been triggered by ongoing quarrels over property, excessive alcohol consumption, and alleged harassment by the victim. Police are actively searching for the accused, who fled the scene after the crime. The deceased has been identified as Gopal Bavihaal (27), while the accused is his elder brother, Maruti Bavihaal (30). According to the police, Gopal frequently returned home intoxicated and caused trouble by refusing to let Maruti enjoy his share of the inherited property. Gopal had also kept the tractor al-lotted to him at his wife’s home, which became a source of constant conflict between the brothers.

Fifteen days ago, the brothers divided their ancestral land and assets, with each receiving one tractor. However, disputes over Gopal’s drinking habits and his handling of his share of the property escalated. On Saturday morning, another argument over the tractor spiraled out of control, leading to the fatal attack.

Police stated that Maruti, lying in wait on the Budigoppa Road near Yaragatti, spotted Gopal riding his bike.

Seizing the opportunity, Maruti rammed his tractor into Gopal’s bike, causing him to fall into a field. Without hesitation, Maruti drove the tractor over Gopal, killing him on the spot.

The horrifying scene, where Gopal’s body lay crushed under the tractor, was captured by locals on their mobile phones.

The Muragod Police Station has registered a case, and arrested accused.