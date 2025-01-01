Man Sentenced to Death for Killing Three Children, Attempting Wife’s Murder

Mangaluru: In a landmark judgement, a man who killed his three children and attempted to murder his wife has been sentenced to death by the Third Additional District and Sessions Court, Mangaluru. The verdict, delivered by Justice Sandhya on December 31, 2024, comes after over two years of investigation and trial.

The incident occurred on June 23, 2022, in Padmanoor village under Mulki police jurisdiction. Hitesh Shettigar, the accused, pushed his three children—Rashmitha (13), Uday Kumar (11), and Dakshith (5)—into a well, leading to their deaths. He then attempted to kill his wife, Lakshmi, by pushing her into the same well. Lakshmi was rescued by a nearby flower vendor who heard her cries and acted promptly.

Investigations revealed that Shettigar, who was unemployed, often quarrelled with his wife. The crime, driven by resentment, unfolded just as his children returned from school. In disturbing detail, it was found that his eldest daughter, Rashmitha, tried to save herself by clinging to a pipe in the well, but the accused cut the pipe with a knife to ensure her death.

The case was registered at Mulki Police Station under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder). Inspector Kusumadhara led the investigation, with assistance from ASI Sanjeeva. Prosecutor Mohan Kumar presented compelling evidence during the trial, which led to the court finding Shettigar guilty of the crimes.

In pronouncing the death penalty, Justice Sandhya noted the extreme brutality of the act and its irreparable consequences. The judgment underscores the seriousness with which the judicial system addresses such heinous crimes she said.