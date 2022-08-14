Man Slits Wife's Throat Inside Karnataka Court

After filing for divorce, a couple went to a family court in Karnataka to attend a counselling session when the man slits his wife's throat with a machete. After the incident, the man attempted to flee but was stopped by onlookers, and then arrested him and handed him over to the police. The patient was taken to the hospital in a hurry, but she passed away there.

The pair had made the decision to put their differences aside and get back together minutes earlier at the counselling session in order to save their seven-year marriage. When Chaitra left the Holenarasipura family court in Hassan district after a one-hour counselling session, Shivakumar beat her.

He followed her to the bathroom and used a machete to slit her throat, leaving her with severe bleeding. When he attempted to run after committing the crime, onlookers caught up with him.

Chaitra was taken to a hospital and given artificial respiration there. She passed away while receiving treatment because of the substantial blood loss brought on by the deep throat cut. Murder is the alleged crime against Shivakumar.

Senior police officer in Hassan, Hariram Shankar, stated that the incident took place inside the court. He is arrested and is under their control. The tool he used to perpetrate the crime has been taken into custody. They will look into what happened following the therapy session and how he was able to bring the weapon into the court. They will learn more about whether this was a murder with premeditation as the inquiry progresses.