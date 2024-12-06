Mangalore CCB Police Seize 200 Grams of MDMA, Two Drug Peddlers, Including Nigerian National, Arrested

Mangalore: In a significant breakthrough, the Mangalore City Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested two individuals, including a Nigerian national, for the illegal transportation and sale of MDMA, a banned narcotic substance. The operation led to the seizure of 200 grams of MDMA, valued at Rs. 10 lakh, along with several other illicit items.

The arrested individuals, identified as Darshan K.G., 25, from Bengaluru, and Chika Joseph Eze, 26, a Nigerian national, were caught following an extensive investigation triggered by the arrest of another drug peddler, Iqbal, in the Bajjpe area. The police discovered that the duo had been trafficking MDMA to various individuals in Mangalore for illegal gains.

Along with the MDMA, the police confiscated a Maruti Baleno car, five mobile phones, five debit cards from various banks, seven SIM cards, and a digital weighing scale. The total value of the seized assets is estimated to be Rs. 18.25 lakh.

Eze, who had arrived in India on a work visa in May 2023, had been working as a hairdresser in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, when he became involved in the narcotics trade. He was previously arrested in Bengaluru for a drug-related offense but had been released on bail four months ago. Darshan and Eze were found to be actively involved in distributing MDMA in Mangalore and Bengaluru.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Mangalore CCB ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, with support from Police Inspectors Shyam Sundar H.M., PSI Sudeep M.V., and ASI Ram Poojari. The investigation into the larger drug network continues as authorities work to dismantle the operation.