Mangalore to Host National-Level Workshop on Maritime Emergencies on April 11

Mangaluru: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote maritime safety, the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) will host a day-long workshop on “Maritime Adversities” on April 11 in Mangaluru.

The event is expected to draw key maritime stakeholders, including policymakers, industry leaders, and technical experts, for a series of discussions on tackling emergencies in shipping and port operations.

The workshop will explore response mechanisms, stakeholder roles, and the importance of preparedness in the face of unforeseen maritime incidents.

Dr A.V. Ramana, Chairman of NMPA, will preside over the event. Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, will be the Chief Guest, with Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M.P. attending as Guest of Honour.

The expert panel will include Capt. L.K. Panda, former Nautical Advisor to the Directorate General of Shipping, and Capt. S.I. Abdul Kalam Azad, Additional Director General (Nautical), DG Shipping. The sessions will be coordinated by Capt. Manoj Joshi, Deputy Conservator, NMPA.

The workshop aims to foster dialogue, share best practices, and build a more resilient maritime ecosystem. a Press release from the NMPA added.