Mangalore University to Host 27th District Kannada Literary Conference

Mangaluru : The 27th District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana (Kannada Literary Conference) is set to take place on February 21-22 at Mangalore University, featuring prominent writers, poets, and scholars. The event will be chaired by senior Kannada scholar Dr. Prabhakar Shishila.

The conference will begin with a grand cultural procession from Asaigoli Central Ground, led by Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba. The formal inauguration at Mangala Auditorium will see Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader releasing a commemorative volume, while District Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate cultural performances. MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta will open an exhibition, and Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.L. Dharma will inaugurate bookstalls.

The two-day event will host literary discussions, book launches, and special lectures. The first day will feature sessions on reformer Kudmul Rangarao and the role of coastal Karnataka in shaping literary perspectives. A tribute will be paid to Yakshagana’s first female Bhagavatha, Leelavati Baipadittaya.

Day two will see discussions on "Youth Perspectives on Senior Writers" and “Poetry and Literary Expression,” alongside a special lecture on the legacy of Queen Abbakka by historian Dr. Tukaram Poojari. The event will conclude with a felicitation ceremony honouring 14 distinguished personalities, with writer Jogi (Girish Rao Uppinangady) delivering the valedictory address.

Performances from Yakshagana troupes and dance academies will add a cultural touch to the proceedings, making the event a celebration of Kannada literature and heritage.