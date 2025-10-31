Mangaluru airport expands winter schedule 2025

Mangaluru International Airport (IXE) has announced an enhanced Winter Schedule 2025 aimed at improving domestic and international connectivity. The new schedule, effective from October 26, 2025, to March 28, 2026, will see additional flights operated by Air India Express and IndiGo to key destinations in India and the Gulf region.

Air India Express will launch a second daily service between Mangaluru and New Delhi starting October 27, supplementing its existing Delhi connection. The new service (IX 1781/1782) will depart Mangaluru at 12.30 pm and arrive in Delhi at 3.25 pm, with the return leg departing at 4.15 pm and reaching Mangaluru by 7.10 pm.

For the first time, the airline will also operate three weekly direct flights to Thiruvananthapuram, with departures from Mangaluru on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays (IX 5531), and return flights from the Kerala capital on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays (IX 5532).

On the international front, Air India Express will increase services to Gulf destinations, including two daily flights to Dubai (six days a week and one every Tuesday), one daily to Abu Dhabi, five per week to Dammam, and three per week each to Bahrain, Doha, Jeddah, and Kuwait. The additions include new weekly frequencies to Dammam, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jeddah, using Boeing 737-8 and 737-800NG aircraft.

IndiGo will continue to strengthen its domestic network with six daily flights to Bengaluru, three to Mumbai, two to Hyderabad, and one each to Chennai and Delhi. Internationally, it will operate one daily flight to Abu Dhabi and four weekly flights to Dubai.