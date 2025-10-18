Mangaluru Airport Logs 11% Passenger Growth in First Half of FY26

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport (IXE) reported a steady first half performance in FY 2025–26, handling 1.24 million passengers between April and September, marking an 11% year-on-year growth.

According to Mangaluru International Airport Ltd, domestic passenger traffic reached 0.83 million, up 6.16%, while international passengers rose 22.1% to 0.41 million, signalling growing overseas connectivity.

The airport also registered 9,245 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) in the first half, reflecting a 16.2% jump over the previous year. Domestic ATMs accounted for 6,933, and international for 2,218, indicating sustained flight operations.

In addition, IXE recorded its second highest single-day traffic of 8,103 passengers on April 12, which was later surpassed on October 1 with 8,168 passengers.

Airport authorities attributed the rise partly to festive travel during the Dasara season and stronger connectivity to major hubs such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

Spread over 583 acres, Mangaluru International Airport is Karnataka’s second busiest and among the country’s top emerging aviation hubs. The airport handled 2.32 million passengers in FY25 and processes around 55 flight movements daily.

Operated by Mangaluru International Airport Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the facility continues its digital-first transformation and modernisation initiatives. In July 2025, it received Airports Council International (ACI) Level 4 accreditation for customer experience — a recognition of excellence in service innovation and governance.