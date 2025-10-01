Mangaluru hosts Pili Parba 2025 with cultural fervour

Mangaluru: The fourth edition of Pili Parba, a cultural festival dedicated to the traditional tiger dance of Tulu Nadu, was inaugurated on Monday at the city’s central grounds in Mangaluru. The event, organised under the banner of Kudla Cultural Foundation, was launched under the guidance of Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and leadership of Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath.

Pili Parba is designed to revive and showcase the rich folk heritage of the region. Traditionally performed during festivals and processions, the huli vesha (tiger dance) has now evolved into a competitive event. This year, ten teams are participating in the contest, with experienced judges drawn from across the district.

The day-long event will continue until late night, concluding with the announcement of the winning team. To ensure wider participation, organisers have also arranged a live broadcast of the performances.

Several prominent figures attended the inauguration, including BJP district president Satish Kumpala, MP Brijesh Chowta, SCDCC Bank president Dr. M.N. Rajendra Kumar, entrepreneur Vitthal Kulal of VK Furnitures, Kudla Cultural Foundation honorary president Giridhar Shetty, and president Divakar Pandeshwar. Other dignitaries present included Naresh Shenoy, Ashwath Kottari, Lalit Mendan, Kiran Shenoy, Chetan Kamath, Sahan, Jagadish Kadri, Vikhyat Shetty, Anil Boluru, Sanjay Pai, and Naresh Prabhu, along with several local BJP leaders.

Organisers extended a warm welcome to spectators and dignitaries, emphasising that the event seeks to connect younger generations with the cultural traditions of coastal Karnataka while giving a modern platform to folk artists.