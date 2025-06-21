Mangaluru Marks International Yoga Day with Unique ‘Jalayoga’ Display

Mangaluru: In a creative celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga, Mangaluru witnessed a unique demonstration of Jalayoga—a form of yoga practised in water—at the city’s main public swimming pool.

Around 40 members of a local amateur swimming group participated in the event, performing traditional yoga postures such as Padmasana and Shavasana while floating in the pool’s 16-foot-deep water. Organisers said the buoyancy of water eased pressure on the muscles, allowing participants to hold poses with greater ease and stability.

“Jalayoga is a blend of asanas, breathing techniques and meditation performed in water. It helps in improving flexibility, muscle strength, and also induces a deep sense of calm,” said one of the organisers.

A highlight of the event was the unusual gesture by S.M. Shivaprakash, retired Dean of the Mangaluru University of Fisheries, who wrote a postcard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while swimming in the pool. “Dear Modiji, Happy International Yoga Day. I am writing this postcard while swimming in the pool. Fit India – Shivaprakash, Mangaluru,” read the message, which attracted attention for its novelty.

Speaking to reporters, Shivaprakash said the Prime Minister had played a key role in taking yoga to the global stage. “Yoga is the harmony of mind, body, and soul. I wanted to show how it can be practised in water and still convey its essence,” he said.

The event was organised under this year’s Yoga Day theme—One Earth, One Health—with the support of the Mangaluru City Corporation Swimming Pool.

Participants described the experience as both physically rejuvenating and mentally refreshing. “This was our first Jalayoga session, and it’s been memorable,” said group member Chandrahass Shetty.

The event underlined how yoga continues to evolve with creative expressions, while retaining its core as a tool for holistic well-being.