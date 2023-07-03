Mangaluru: MLA Dr Bharath Shetty wants FB handles blocked

Mangaluru: MLA of Mangaluru North constituency Dr Bharath Shetty has berated the practice of posting demeaning narratives of Hindu gods and goddesses which is hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus in the society. In an appeal to the Commissioner of Mangaluru police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain Dr Shetty has stated that some FB and other Social media handlers have made it a habit with malafide intentions of engineering a social discord between the Hindus and other communities.

He has asked the Commissioner to block the FB handles belonging to those who are putting out inflammatory statements and narratives on Hindu gods with the intent of putting down the Hindu religion. It was also deep-rooted conspiracy to attack and provocate Hindus towards the disruption of social harmony.