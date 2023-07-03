Live
- High Level Parliamentary Committee to meet today on UCC
- 174 students win scholarship for higher studies in Europe
- L-G V K Saxena extends contract of 777 para-medical workers, 476 teachers
- Delhi government collects Rs 1,700 crore tax
- Congress has history of looting country: Harish Rao
- Bring back body of Addanki youth to India who drowned in USA: TDP chief to Union Min
- Surge in daylight robberies raises concerns in Delhi
- Major raids target marijuana transportation and illegal hookah centres in Cyberabad
- PM Modi biggest patron of corruption: AAP
- Reintegration of millets in global foodscape: Nutritional benefits & environmental resilience stand out
Mangaluru: MLA Dr Bharath Shetty wants FB handles blocked
Mangaluru: MLA of Mangaluru North constituency Dr Bharath Shetty has berated the practice of posting demeaning narratives of Hindu gods and goddesses which is hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus in the society. In an appeal to the Commissioner of Mangaluru police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain Dr Shetty has stated that some FB and other Social media handlers have made it a habit with malafide intentions of engineering a social discord between the Hindus and other communities.
He has asked the Commissioner to block the FB handles belonging to those who are putting out inflammatory statements and narratives on Hindu gods with the intent of putting down the Hindu religion. It was also deep-rooted conspiracy to attack and provocate Hindus towards the disruption of social harmony.