Mangaluru police crack down on fake news Linked to murder

Mangaluru: The city police have initiated legal action against individuals responsible for spreading fake and inflammatory content on social media in the aftermath of the recent murder of a daily wage labourer near Kudupu. Officials say the intent appeared to be to disturb communal harmony.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal confirmed that three separate cases have been registered at Konaje, Barke, and Kankanady Town police stations under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. In one instance, a WhatsApp group called “Beary Muslim Army” shared a false claim that the murder weapon—a bat stump—had been recovered and hinted at the identity of the perpetrators. In another case, a misleading post was uploaded to the Instagram account “beary-royal-nawab.”

In the third case, the police traced provocative messages to a group named “MaikalloBeary.” Zakir Hussain, a resident of Munnur in Ullal taluk, has been named as the individual responsible. The police have appealed to the public to refrain from sharing unverified content online and have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order.