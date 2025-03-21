Mangaluru Police to Crack Down on Fake Media IDs and Stickers

MANGALURU: Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal has instructed the traffic police to take stringent action against vehicles using fake media stickers and individuals misusing counterfeit press identity cards.

The directive follows a representation submitted by the Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists’ Association, which raised concerns about the increasing misuse of media credentials and sought enhanced protection for journalists during the course of their duties. The Commissioner assured the association of prompt measures to address these concerns.

Instances of media ID misuse have surfaced in the city recently. In a notable incident on Thursday night, a vehicle involved in a series of accidents near Kodialbail was found displaying a fake media ID. Several other vehicles with fake media and press stickers have also been observed, raising fears that such credentials could be exploited to engage in unlawful activities.

The association emphasised the need for regular checks on vehicles with media stickers and urged the authorities to prevent misuse while ensuring the safety of journalists.

The memorandum was submitted by Srinivas Nayak Indaje, President of the District Working Journalists’ Association, along with P.B. Harish Rai, President of the Press Club; Jitendra Kundeshwar, General Secretary; Bhaskar Rai Katta, Vice President; Muhammad Arif Padubidri, Vice President of the Press Club; and executive committee members Sukhpal Polali, Rajesh Daddangadi, Prasanna Poojari, Shashikant J., and Sandeep Kumar.