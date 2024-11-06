Mangaluru water metro project inspired by Kochi model set to flow

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB) is gearing up to introduce the Mangaluru Water Metro Project (MWMP), inspired by the successful Kochi Water Metro. The board has completed preparations to draft a detailed project report (DPR) for this ambitious plan.

The project aims to establish a water metro network linking the Netravati and Phalguni rivers, spanning from Bajal to Maravoor. The implementation will be phased, with the initial stage covering a 30-kilometre stretch and featuring 17 metro stations. Two years ago, KMB had proposed a barge project for the transportation of goods and passengers, designating the Gurupura and Netravati rivers as National Waterways 43 and 74, respectively. However, that project, which was set to connect Hoige Bazaar to Kuloor, has yet to materialise.

The proposed route and stations for the Mangaluru Water Metro include Bajal, Someshwar Temple, Jeppinamogaru, Bolar, Ullal, Hoige Bazaar, Bengre, Old Port, Bolur, Bokkapatna, Tannirbhavi, Sultan Battery, NMPT, Bangra Kuloor, Kuloor Bridge, Baikampady Industrial Yard, and Maravoor Bridge.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced this project during the 2024-25 budget session. A study will be conducted to assess station requirements, land availability, and network feasibility. Additionally, a feasibility study for a roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) transport model will be undertaken to alleviate vehicle congestion at Old Port.

The Kochi Water Metro, India’s first water metro system launched last year, serves as a benchmark, connecting 10 islands with 78 boats and 38 jetties. The air-conditioned boats have been well received for providing affordable and safe transportation options.