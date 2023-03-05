Mangaluru–Hubballi flights to be discontinued from March 12

Mangaluru: Less than a year after it was introduced, the Mangaluru- Hubballiflights are to be discontinued after facing low demand for the route. Airline operator, IndiGo has announced that it will discontinue flight services in the route on March 12.

The flight service between the coastal city of Mangaluru and the trade hub of Central Karnataka, Hubballi began on May Day (May 1) in 2022. The flight route saw great success initially as the air connectivity within Karnataka was improving. However, the success was short lived due to the lack of passengers for this route.

Low cost airline company, IndiGo has been operating flights in the Mangaluru (IXE) – Hubballi (HBX) route for as little as Rs. 2,500. What is usually an overnight journey to cover about 360 kilometers by road, this flight took only an hour to cover.

IndiGo flights between the two cities operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Officials from the airline service provider said that the passenger demand for the Mangaluru – Hubballi route did not meet the expectations of the company.The company is also expected to strengthen the Hubballi – Pune route on priority as there is more demand in that route.