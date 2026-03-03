Marital dispute leads to alleged Rs 40 lakh supari murder in Dharwad

Dharwad ; What began as a suspected road accident on the busy Dharwad–Savadatti Road has now unfolded into a shocking case of contract killing, with police alleging that a husband orchestrated the murder of his wife over a property dispute.

Lalita Hattaragi, 43, died on February 26 after being hit by a Mahindra Thar SUV around noon. The incident was initially treated as a hit-and-run accident, and a case was registered accordingly by the Dharwad Rural Police. Lalita was declared dead at the scene.

Doubts emerged when Lalita’s father approached police, claiming that his daughter’s death was intentional and not an accident. He alleged that ongoing marital issues and a property dispute could have led to foul play. Taking the complaint seriously, investigators began re-examining the case.

Crucial evidence emerged from a dashcam installed in a bus travelling behind the Thar SUV. The footage reportedly showed the vehicle accelerating and hitting Lalita from behind while she was walking along the roadside near Aminabhavi village. The visual evidence contradicted the theory of an accidental collision.

Police investigation soon pointed towards Lalita’s husband, Uday Hattaragi, as the alleged conspirator. According to officials, Uday had been estranged from Lalita for nearly ten years. The couple’s marriage, solemnised in 2000, had deteriorated, leading Lalita to approach the court. The legal proceedings had reportedly reached the final stage.

During settlement discussions, Lalita had demanded two acres of land as compensation. Police allege that unwilling to part with the property, Uday conspired to eliminate her. He allegedly paid Rs 40 lakh to three men — Nagappa Padekal, Abhishek Varagannavar and Nagaraj Uppin — to carry out the murder.

On the day of the incident, Uday allegedly lured Lalita to a pre-decided location under the pretext of discussion. The hired assailants, waiting in the Thar SUV, allegedly mowed her down deliberately.

Police have arrested all four accused and seized the vehicle used in the crime. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigations are in progress to establish the full sequence of events and financial transactions linked to the conspiracy.