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Massive forest fire ravages grasslands, endangers wildlife

  • Created On:  21 March 2026 11:05 AM IST
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Chikkamagaluru: The pristine shola grasslands, the vital lifelines of the Malenadu region, are ablaze under the scorching summer sun, threatening one of the most fragile and biodiverse ecosystems in Kudremukh National Park. Reports indicate fires have erupted in more than 25 locations simultaneously, destroying vast stretches of rare vegetation and endangering countless species.

Particularly severe outbreaks are raging in the Manikyabetta and Valikunjagiri ranges under the Kerekatte range of Sringeri taluk. The widespread and near-simultaneous ignition at multiple isolated points has strengthened local suspicions that miscreants intentionally set the fires. Ground-nesting rare birds, reptiles, small mammals, and other wildlife face grave risk of perishing in the flames.

Local residents and environmentalists have voiced sharp anger over the forest department’s apparent inaction. Despite the fires burning for over a week, no senior official has reportedly visited the affected areas. Critics point to the absence of fire control lines, poorly maintained watchtowers, and failure to deploy forest watchers as key lapses that allowed the disaster to escalate.

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Kudremukh Forest FireShola GrasslandsBiodiversity ThreatMalenadu RegionForest Department Negligence
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