MBA student 'gang-raped' in Mysuru, Bommai calls for speedy justice

Mysuru: Close on the heels of the daylight robbery in a jewellery shop in the heart of the city, the State's cultural capital was rudely shaken by an alleged gang-rape of an MBA student near Thippayyana Kere lake here on Tuesday night.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 7 pm on the slopes of Chamundi Hills when the Mumbai-based student was returning to the city with a friend on his bike after visiting hilltop temple. The boy and the girl have been admitted to hospital.

According to the victim's boyfriend, a gang of 5-6 drunken youths waylaid the two students. They assaulted the boy and dragged the girl into the nearby bushes and allegedly gang-raped her. City Police Commissioner Dr Chandra Gupta and DCP Pradeep Gunti visited the crime spot. Alanahalli police have registered a case and launched investigation.

According to reliable sources, the police have already taken four suspected persons into custody for questioning.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai who is in New Delhi, told reporters that he instructed the DGP to nab the culprits as soon as possible and take stringent action against them.

Speaking to media persons, former chairperson of State Commission for Women Manjula Manasa demanded that the Commission register a suo moto case. She said though the police registered a case in the morning they visited the spot at 3 pm and asked BJP legislators to galvanise the police into speedy action to bring the culprits to justice. She said the police failed to crack the jewellery shop robbery case even 48 hours after the incident had taken place. A mason was shot dead by the fleeing robbers.