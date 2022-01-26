MBBS students want postponement of exams 

Mysuru: Final-yearmedical studentsstaged a protest on Tuesday from their respective homes under the aegis of the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), urging the authorities to defer the final exams which are scheduled to be held in February.

The students recently said that the examinations should ideally be held in May as the ongoing academic year had begun in May 2021 and there is less time to complete syllabus and prepare for exams. Due to alleged inaction of the authorities on their request, the students took to protest.

AIDSCO district secretary Chandrakala said, "Medical students should be given one year to complete curriculum, but due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, they got only seven months to attend classes.

Teaching of prescribed syllabi have not yet been completed. Officials cannot conduct the exams without considering that these students have worked during the second wave of pandemic and are now working under the ongoing third wave which only added more pressure and stress on the students while handling both work and exams. So, we conducted a survey, 95 percent of the students expressed that the exams should be postponed. We urge the officials to give sufficient time to study before holding exams."