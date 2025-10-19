MCF Transitions to Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Signalling New Growth in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers (MCF), a landmark public sector enterprise, has officially been renamed Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL), ushering in a new phase for the city’s industrial and agrochemical sector. The rebranding took effect on Friday and will be fully implemented at the Panambur plant from October 31, with new signage and corporate branding expected to be unveiled.

Company officials stated that the transition is part of a broader strategy aimed at expanding operations, modernising production, and attracting large-scale investment. Established in 1974, MCF was Karnataka’s largest fertiliser plant and, over nearly five decades, became a vital contributor to the agricultural supply chain in Karnataka and neighbouring states.

The plant has produced an extensive range of agrochemical products, including urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), granulated and liquid fertilisers, soil conditioners, micronutrients, and speciality fertilisers, alongside industrial chemicals such as sulphuric acid and food-grade ammonium bicarbonate. MCF also pioneered logistics efficiency in the region by becoming the first industrial unit in Mangaluru directly connected to the railway network, facilitating nationwide distribution.

Industry analysts say the transformation to PPL represents more than a name change—it signals a fresh growth trajectory, combining modernisation with renewed investment, while building on the plant’s legacy as a farmer-friendly and industry-leading enterprise.

Stakeholders and agricultural experts are optimistic that under Paradeep Phosphates, the Mangaluru unit will continue its role as a major supplier of fertilisers and chemicals, supporting sustainable agriculture and contributing to the regional economy, all while maintaining the reputation and reliability that MCF established over nearly fifty years.

This move is being seen as a strategic step to position Paradeep Phosphates Ltd as a modern, competitive player in India’s agrochemical and industrial sector.