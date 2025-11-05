Meeting held for Laksha Kantha Gita and Modi’s visit to Udupi

A preparatory meeting for the forthcoming Laksha Kantha Gita Mahayagna and the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held on Tuesday at the Geetha Mandira near the Udupi Sri Krishna Math, under the chairmanship of Paryaya Peetadhipathi Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji of Puthige Math.

The meeting, attended by senior officials of the Udupi District Administration, Police Department, and elected representatives, discussed logistics, security, and organisational arrangements for the historic event.

In his address, Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji said, “It is a matter of great fortune that the same Narendra Modi who visited Udupi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat during my previous Paryaya will now return as the Prime Minister. This sacred occasion must showcase Udupi’s unique culture, hospitality, and spiritual heritage to the world. The Prime Minister’s security and convenience will remain the top priority.”

He added that the month-long Geeta Mahotsava will include a Saints’ Conclave, a Geeta Mahayaga, and an International Geeta Conference, with participation expected from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, several Union Ministers, and dignitaries from India and abroad, including the United States.

MLA Yashpal Suvarna lauded the Swamiji’s initiatives, noting that his previous Paryaya had contributed significantly to Udupi’s development. He said the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit would further strengthen the district’s overall progress and called for bipartisan cooperation to ensure the event’s success. Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K., SP Hari Ram Shankar, Kapu MLA Suresh Shetty Gurme, former minister Pramod Madhwaraj, and BJP district president Naveen Shetty also addressed the meeting. SP Shankar detailed the proposed security arrangements. The meeting was conducted by Diwan Nagaraja Acharya, and a vote of thanks was delivered by international Secretary Prasanna Acharya. Several prominent members of the Udupi Sri Krishna Math administration were present.