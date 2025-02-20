MESCOM power tariff hike faces strong opposition

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) has sought approval from the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to increase power tariffs over the next three years. This move has triggered widespread opposition from consumers and public representatives alike.

The proposal includes a hike ranging from Rs. 0.37 to Rs. 0.70 per unit, aimed at addressing financial shortfalls and pension commitments.

The proposal was presented by MESCOM Managing Director Jayakumar R during a public hearing at the MESCOM headquarters, chaired by KERC Chairman P Ravi Kumar. While electricity tariff revisions are typically proposed every five years, MESCOM has submitted its request for a revision every three years instead. A significant portion of the proposed increase, Rs. 0.36 per unit in 2025-26, Rs. 0.35 per unit in 2026-27, and Rs. 0.33 per unit in 2027-28 would be allocated toward pension and gratuity payments for retired employees of the energy department.

The Karnataka government had previously mandated the creation of a dedicated fund for this purpose, following a court ruling. MESCOM intends to collect this amount from consumer bills to comply with the directive. During the hearing, several consumer representatives and public figures voiced their objections to the tariff hike.

Former MLA J R Lobo, along with residents, strongly opposed the proposal. MLA Araga Jnanendra criticised MESCOM’s approach, particularly its imposition of a development charge on households utilising solar power under the ‘Surya Ghar’ scheme. He emphasised that consumers should be encouraged to adopt renewable energy rather than being penalised. Explaining the necessity for the tariff revision, MESCOM MD Jayakumar stated that the company requires Rs. 6,329.29 crore in revenue for the financial year 2025-26, while the current tariff structure is projected to generate only Rs. 5,850.81 crore, leaving a deficit of Rs. 478.48 crore. To address this shortfall, MESCOM has proposed a hike of Rs. 0.70 per unit for 2025-26.