Metro project is a joint effort, not a credit-seeking game: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar has reiterated that the Namma Metro project is a collaborative venture between the state and central governments, and not a matter of political credit. He emphasized that the primary goal is to serve the people, not engage in credit politics.DCM Shivakumar, who inspected the Yellow Line corridor of the Bengaluru Metro on Monday, told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 19.15 km Yellow Line, comprising 16 stations, on August 10. The line has been constructed at a cost of ₹7,610 crore. A formal event is scheduled to take place at IIMB on the same day, where the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and local MLAs will travel on the metro.

Clarifying on the inauguration, Shivakumar said the Chief Minister and he had requested the Prime Minister to formally open the route. He said that both the central and state governments have contributed 50% to the project. While the central government appoints a chairman, the state government appoints a managing director. “No one is wearing a crown here. We’re all working for the people,” he said.He criticized certain MPs for merely finding faults instead of contributing positively, particularly when it comes to funding infrastructure projects. He said if these MPs helped secure more funds, it would benefit the city. Instead, they focus on blame without action, he remarked.Shivakumar also responded to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s comments on delays, saying that safety is the top priority. He mentioned that the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety issued final clearance on July 31. “Tejasvi is in a hurry, but this isn’t something to be rushed. He lacks the necessary experience to understand the complexity,” he said.

Currently, three trains are available to run on the Yellow Line, with a fourth expected by the end of August. Trains will initially run every 25 minutes, and the frequency will be gradually increased to every 10 minutes as more trains arrive. The Yellow Line is expected to significantly improve connectivity for areas like Mahadevapura and other key IT corridors.

Shivakumar also provided updates on other infrastructure developments. The much-awaited Hebbal flyover extension from K.R. Puram to Mekhri Circle is expected to be inaugurated before August 15, while the remaining stretch will be opened later. A 1.5 km tunnel road from Esteem Mall to the University in Nagawara will also be proposed in the upcoming Cabinet meeting. The tunnel will be completed within two years. When asked whether Adani would bid for the tunnel project, he responded lightheartedly, “Even you can bid.”On the issue of inadequate metro feeder bus services, Shivakumar said he would look into it. He also said he has instructed BMRCL to acquire 3–4 acres of land near metro stations for parking and to utilize the upper floors of such developments for commercial purposes.

Responding to concerns about poorly maintained roads in the city, he said re-asphalting is underway and that officials have been given strict deadlines. He also hinted at a new plan to prioritize development in Tier-2 cities, details of which would be announced soon.He acknowledged delays in the arrival of metro trains, partly due to procurement complications involving Chinese manufacturers. However, he assured that trains from other regions like Itanagar would soon arrive, after which operations would be scaled up.Shivakumar concluded by expressing gratitude to all those involved in the execution of the Yellow Line, including former Metro MD Maheshwar Rao and several other officials, contractors, and workers. He reiterated that the metro is a public service initiative, not a political trophy, and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to building infrastructure that supports a rapidly growing Bengaluru.