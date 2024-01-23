MIA handles agri-produce

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) achieved a significant milestone in January 2024 by overseeing the inbound handling of areca nut (Areca catechu), a tropical crop, at its integrated cargo terminal (ICT). The airport received a substantial shipment of the red variety of areca nut, totalling 1519 kilograms and packed in 60 bags. This sizable consignment, transported as belly air cargo, made its way from Agartala to the coastal city of Mangaluru.

This delivery stands out as the largest quantity of areca nuts ever processed by the integrated cargo terminal since it commenced domestic cargo operations on May 1, 2023. Srinivasa Supari Traders, a Shivamogga-based areca nut trading company, played a key role in procuring and delivering this noteworthy shipment. Notably, since the ICT's founding, this event has handled the most inbound cargo in a single day.

Representatives from Srinivasa Supari Traders received the consignment at the airport and subsequently transported the areca nut by road to Shivamogga for further processing. The significance of this airlifting operation lies in its novel approach for the company, which traditionally sources the crop by road from various parts of the country, including Agartala.

"The Integrated Cargo Terminal is fulfilling its intended purpose of facilitating the seamless flow of various types of cargo—both to and from Mangaluru International Airport," emphasised the airport spokesperson. They reiterated the airport's commitment to consistently support diverse cargo handling, showcasing the terminal's adaptability and efficiency.

Beyond its achievements in areca nut handling, ICT has already established itself as a major player in domestic outbound post office mail cargo. Additionally, the terminal has specialised in the export of seafood, particularly live crabs, to international markets through domestic transit hubs. Since the commencement of its operations, the ICT has successfully handled 2714.29 metric tonnes of cargo, including 2523.98 metric tonnes of outbound and 190.3 metric tonnes of inbound cargo.

Looking ahead, international cargo operations are set to commence in February 2024, further solidifying Mangaluru International Airport's position as a dynamic and multifaceted cargo hub in the region.