MIA on Safety campaign Aviation Security week on overdrive

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport was abuzz with the ongoing Aviation Culture Security Week for almost a week and became a forerunner on, a nationwide initiative led by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The theme, "See it, Say It, Secure It," resonated throughout the airport, reminding everyone of their role in maintaining a safe travel environment.



Amidst the festivities, a group of four exceptional canines stole the spotlight. Meet Julie, Goldie, Max, and Ranger, the canine squad of the Airport Security Group (ASG) under the CISF. With their disciplined demeanour and grand presence, they astounded passengers and stakeholders alike.

Julie and Goldie, the friendly Labradors, exhibited their impressive skills, responding flawlessly to the commands of their dedicated handlers. Max and Ranger, the new Belgian Malinois recruits, showcased their remarkable training, leaving everyone in awe. What set them apart was their unwavering dedication to duty, refusing to accept treats offered by eager volunteers during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, the Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) members of CISF conducted hands-on sessions for airline and airport staff. Demonstrating the use of state-of-the-art equipment provided by the airport management, the squad leader highlighted how they effectively handle various explosive threats in real-time scenarios. The importance of constant vigilance and preparedness was evident, instilling a sense of reassurance among the attendees.

To involve the passengers in this important event, the airport management distributed t-shirts and badges of Aviation Culture Security Week. Travellers, whether domestic or international, proudly adorned the merchandise, expressing their commitment to airport safety.

Adding an element of fun and participation, selfie booths were set up at strategic locations inside the terminal. Passengers flocked to these booths, taking selfies and pledging their support in making airports safer for everyone.

As the week-long celebration continued, various captivating events were lined up, culminating in a grand valedictory function scheduled for August 5. The enthusiasm and appreciation for the security personnel soared, fostering a deeper sense of respect and gratitude within the airport community.