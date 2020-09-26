Micro-blogging platform Koo invites Kannadigas to join

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): With the indigenously developed micro-blogging site 'Koo' available in major Indian languages, including Kannada, its co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna has called upon Kannadigas to join the platform.

"Koo has created a safe place for Kannadigas to follow their favourite personalities and express their thoughts every day. I'm excited to announce that we will celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava," said Radhakrishna during an online conference recently. He said Koo has become the largest Kannada micro- blogging platform. There is a thrust and a strong sentiment from the government and citizens to be self-reliant and to use apps that are made in India, he added. Like Twitter, Koo App is a micro-blogging platform in Indian Vernacular languages, which helps people express themselves in their mother tongue, Radhakrishna said. He said Koo was launched in March 2020 in Kannada.

Since then it has been made available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali also, the company said. "In a few months since its launch, Koo has become the largest Kannada microblog in the world. It has the highest number of thoughts and opinions being shared compared to any other microblog in Kannada," Radhakrishna said.

Koo App was declared as one of the winners of the AatmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge held by the Central government in August 2020. According to Radhakrishna, many prominent personalities have joined the platform and they include Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his Deputy Ashwath Narayana, former Prime Minister H D Devegowda, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, spiritualist Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and former cricketers Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath.