Minister Claims Honey-Trap Targeted 48 Politicians in Karnataka

The Karnataka government will initiate a high-level investigation into allegations of honey-trapping targeting lawmakers. Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna disclosed in the Assembly that he and at least 48 politicians across various parties have been subjected to such attempts.

Rajanna, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, described honey-trapping as a significant issue and demanded an inquiry. Earlier, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi mentioned two unsuccessful honey-trap attempts on an unidentified Cabinet colleague.

During the Assembly session, BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal identified Rajanna as a target of honey-trapping, prompting the minister to confirm the claim. Rajanna stated that he possesses evidence and intends to file a formal complaint. He urged Home Minister G Parameshwara to investigate and expose those orchestrating these incidents.

“There is talk about Karnataka being a hub for creating CDs and pen drives,” Rajanna remarked. “According to my information, there are 48 individuals across party lines whose explicit videos exist. Some have even obtained court orders to prevent their release.” He further alleged that national-level politicians have also been targeted.

Responding to the demand, Parameshwara acknowledged the gravity of the issue and assured an inquiry. “This concerns every member of the Assembly. We must safeguard the dignity of this institution and its representatives,” he stated. “Based on Rajanna’s complaint, a high-level investigation will be ordered.”

BJP’s V Sunil Kumar supported Rajanna’s stance, emphasizing that political battles should be based on ideologies and policies rather than personal entrapment. He questioned whether elements within the government were orchestrating honey-traps for political advantage.

Meanwhile, Raja Rajeshwarinagar BJP MLA Munirathna grew emotional in the Assembly, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into a rape case filed against him. He claimed the case was fabricated to tarnish his reputation. “My family and grandchildren are suffering due to false allegations,” he stated, alleging that a woman was coerced into lodging the complaint in Ramanagara.

Holding up images of deities, Munirathna challenged his accusers to swear on them if they believed the allegations were true. He refrained from naming any specific political adversary.

With mounting concerns over honey-trapping in Karnataka politics, the government is set to launch a formal probe to address the issue and ensure accountability.