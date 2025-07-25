Minister clarifies on banning cattle grazing in forests

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre clarified that there is no blanket ban on cattle grazing in Karnataka’s forests. The state government will allow local tribal and forest-dwelling communities to graze their livestock under the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, while cattle brought in from neighboring states in large numbers will be restricted.

In a statement to the media, Khandre said that under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, no individual is allowed to enter reserved forests, wildlife sanctuaries, or tiger reserves for grazing domestic animals. However, grazing by locals has been a traditional practice in some forest-edge communities. The government plans to phase out such practices by encouraging locals to rear high-yield dairy cattle and grow green fodder on their allotted lands instead.

As per data from the Animal Husbandry Department, the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary alone currently houses around 33,000 cattle, many of which have been brought from outside the state. Such large-scale grazing in protected forest areas is creating resource shortages for wild animals like elephants, gaurs, deer, antelope, and others. It is also leading to the spread of contagious diseases like foot-and-mouth disease, lumpy skin disease, anthrax, and more—posing a serious threat to native wildlife.

Khandre stated that this rising pressure on forests prompted the government to act in accordance with wildlife protection laws. However, exemptions will be made for local residents who hold grazing rights under the Forest Rights Act. He cited that in Chamarajanagar, the Forest Department, using CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds, has already supported 10–15 farmers by providing high-yield hybrid cows. The plan is to introduce alternative livelihood solutions to communities that currently depend on open forest grazing for survival, thereby reducing their dependency gradually.

Khandre also referenced a recent Madras High Court ruling that prohibits cattle grazing in Tamil Nadu’s forests. Following that verdict, a surge in cattle inflow from neighboring states into Karnataka’s forests has been observed. This has not only depleted forest grasslands and affected vegetation but also led to increased human-wildlife conflict and incidents of wildlife poisoning. To prevent further ecological damage, the state government has instructed officials to take action within the legal framework while ensuring that the rights of forest dwellers

are protected.