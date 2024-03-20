Live
Minister Hebbalkar’s Residence Raided Officials Investigate Potential Violation of Model Code of Conduct
Election officials led by District Election Officer Nitesh Patil conducted an investigation at the residence of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, the state Minister of Women and Child Welfare on March 20.
Belagavi: Election officials led by District Election Officer Nitesh Patil conducted an investigation at the residence of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, the state Minister of Women and Child Welfare on March 20. This action, charged with upholding the sanctity of the model code of conduct, followed reports claiming she was conducting a campaign meeting with ASHA and Anganwadi workers.
The officials meticulously documented the gathering through photographs and videos, with the intention of preparing a detailed report to be submitted to the Election Commission for further scrutiny. Adding fuel to the controversy is the possibility of her son Mrinal being a candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat with a Congress ticket.
Hebbalkar on the other hand, vehemently refuted these allegations, denying any engagement in campaign activities. During a media interaction, she claimed, “My interaction with several ASHA and Anganwadi workers stemmed from their genuine concerns about being overburdened with additional responsibilities during the election period. I merely encouraged them to fulfil their duties diligently. That’s the extent of our discussion.”
In her statement, she also claimed that she respects the regulations set by the Election Commission and would not dare cross the guidelines.