Minister K Sudhakar asks private hospitals to reserve 50% beds for Covid patients

Bengaluru: A day after BBMP slapped notice to the top five hospitals in Bengaluru for failing to reserve 505 beds for COVID, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday asked private hospitals to discharge those who have recovered from COVID-19 and increase the number of beds available to those who are waiting to get admitted. He, once again, appealed to private hospitals to hand over 50% of beds to the government as mandated.

Speaking to the media persons on Monday, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, says "out of 12,000 private hospital beds available, only around 3843 have been handed over to the government, and private hospitals are holding on to the rest. "In Delhi and Mumbai, the government has taken over hospitals. We don't want such a situation here, it is not a happy situation for the government".

On Sunday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sent show-cause notices to five private hospitals in Bengaluru--Columbia Asia, Fortis, Aster CMI, Vikram and Baptist hospitals-- for failing to reserve 50% of the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients under government quota. The hospitals have been given 48 hours' time to explain why they did not comply with the order.

The notices were issued after a surprise visit to the hospitals by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner. But few private hospitals claim that private hospitals handing over beds to the government is that they already have patients admitted in the hospital.

"We have oxygen, medicine and the government will hand it over to people in need. State government will support in all possible ways and there is no need to panic. Let us all unite together and save the lives of people" Minister Sudhakar explained.

The appeal from the Health Minister comes at a time over 94% ICU beds in Bengaluru hospitals dedicated for COVID-19 patients were occupied. Data provided by the State Department of Health and Family Welfare said that 323 of the 341 ICU beds in Bengaluru were occupied. In all, 73% of the beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied.