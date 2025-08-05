Minister Khandre flags off Dasara elephants with call for wildlife conservation

Bengaluru: The ceremonial Gajapayana—the grand journey of the Dasara elephants—officially commenced today at Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur Taluk, heralding the start of preparations for the Mysuru Dasara festivities. Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre performed the traditional puja to the first batch of nine elephants out of the 14 chosen to participate this year. After being offered sugarcane, rice, and jaggery, the elephants set off on their journey to Mysuru.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Khandre emphasized the need for stronger wildlife conservation efforts. “It is not enough to admire animals during safaris or the decorated elephants during Dasara. We must commit ourselves to preserving their habitats,” he said. He expressed concern over recent incidents where elephants were killed by illegal electric fences and leopards died in traps. He also referenced a poisoning case at the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary. Khandre stressed that all living beings have the right to life and said humans, having encroached upon forest lands, must not harm the creatures who inhabit them. He urged people to take a vow to protect wildlife instead of eliminating them.

He pointed out that cattle from neighboring states grazing in Karnataka’s forests are affecting the availability of food for wild animals. The government, he said, has initiated measures to curb such practices.

To reduce human-animal conflict, especially with elephants, the minister highlighted the state’s initiatives such as solar fencing, tentacle fencing, and elephant trenches. He revealed that when he assumed office, only 312.918 km of railway barricades were installed. Since then, 115.085 km have been completed, and an additional 193 km has been approved. Over the next two years, a total of 500 km of railway barricades will be laid at a cost of 500 crore.

Khandre also reiterated the government’s support for forest-dwelling and tribal communities. He assured that those cultivating or residing on forest land prior to 2015—particularly on plots less than three acres—would not be evicted. Joint surveys will be conducted to ensure their protection.

Touching on the cultural significance of Dasara, the minister said it symbolizes the victory of good over evil and called upon citizens to shed negative habits and join the celebration with a positive spirit.