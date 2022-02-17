Minister KS Eshwarappa, DK Shivakumar nearly come to blows in Assembly

Bengaluru: Pandemonium prevailed in the Karnataka assembly on Wednesday with Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa and State Congress president D K Shivakumar charging towards each other stopping short of coming to blows.

The tense situation came up when Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah was making a preliminary submission seeking to move an adjournment motion demanding a dismissal and sedition case against Eshwarappa for his recent statement claiming that 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the national flag in the future.

The heated exchanges between the two began when Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri wanted to hear Eshwarappa's side as charges were made against him in the adjournment motion.

Shivakumar, opposing it, said, "We cannot allow him (Eshwarappa) to speak."

To this, Eshwarappa is said to have made some comments from the place where he was seated, but it was not clearly heard amid the chaos. Shivakumar, claiming that Eshwarappa said "this (House) is not your (Shivakumar) father's property", tried to charge towards him in a fit of anger.

The State Congress chief, along with some of his party MLAs, then walked towards Eshwarappa who, too, walked from his seat towards them and the two sides came close to each other.

Realising that the situation may go out of control, the speaker adjourned the House for lunch while marshals, along with some MLAs from both sides, tried to pacify the members indulging in heated exchanges and nearly coming to blows.