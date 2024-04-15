Minister Lakshmi outraged, says insult to women by BJP leaders

Belgaum: Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has warned that BJP leaders should keep their tongues in check while speaking at public meetings. Former BJP MLA Sanjay Patil’s statement against me is an insult to the entire female clan.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said, When Sanjay Patil spoke against me, the senior leaders on the stage could have stopped it. I represent the women of the state. The statement against me was made by BJP through Sanjay Patil. This is not an insult to me, but an insult to the entire female clan, the minister said.

This is his courtesy to the whole society. This has affected the self-respect of women. Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the women of the entire state will call to defy them. The whole society is with me. She said that the entire Congress party leaders are with me.

BJP is against women development and empowerment. This is why they are spreading slander about our government’s five guarantee schemes wherever they go. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is too senior, let him stop talking about guarantee schemes. Sitting in an AC room, you are not aware of difficulties faced. She lashed out that the BJP has portrayed itself as anti-women by spreading slander about guarantee schemes.

Responding to Kumaraswamy’s statement that village girls are going astray due to guarantee schemes, the minister, Kumaraswamy is a senior leader.

Let it be clear which village woman has gone astray. Stop talking lightly about village girls, she said.

Congress has not made plans for any selfishness. People know about BJP’s mentality. The minister criticised that BJP’s agenda is to lie.

Congress wins in Chikkodi and Belgaum Lok Sabha constituencies. Some are daydreaming that the Congress government will fall after the Lok Sabha elections. Congress party has won 135 seats in the state. Even in such a situation, she criticised that some people are daydreaming that the government will fall. After the election, I will talk about former minister Murugesh Nirani. The public has responded.

Belgaum North Constituency MLA Raju Seth has reacted to the statement against Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Why BJP does not condemn such statements. He questioned what the National Commission for Women was doing. The legislator said that they will give a befitting reply to the BJP by winning both the constituencies in Belgaum district.