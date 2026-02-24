Minister launches Amazon’s 10th corporate office in state

Bengaluru: Ministerfor Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Monday inaugurated Amazon’s newly constructed, fully equipped corporate main office spread across 11 lakh square feet (1.1 million sq.ft.) at Vinayaka Nagara near Yelahanka.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “This is Amazon’s 10th corporate office in the State. The company, which has shared a two-decade association with Karnataka, plans to invest 35 billion dollars in India over the next four years. This investment is expected to support 15 million small businesses and generate lakhs of employment opportunities. Karnataka will receive a significant share of this investment.”

He pointed out that Karnataka has an annual per capita income of over ₹3.80 lakh, ranking highest in the country. The State also stands second in annual GST contributions to the national exchequer, contributing ₹1.6 lakh crore. Bengaluru has climbed to the 21st position globally in the Global Innovation Index and is the only Indian city to feature among the top 30 in the Tech-Cities Index. Last year, the city recorded 14.6 million square feet of industrial leasing, the highest in the country, he noted.

Of the 900 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, nearly 35 per cent are located in Karnataka. The State also leads in infrastructure required for e-commerce operations, with warehousing capacity of 42.48 lakh tonnes and 233 cold storage units. Correspondingly, e-commerce transactions in the State are growing at 11 per cent annually, he said.

To further promote industrial growth, projects such as dedicated freight rail corridors, multimodal logistics parks, dry ports and truck terminals have been planned, Patil urged Amazon and other global companies to leverage Karnataka’s industry-friendly ecosystem by enhancing their investments in the State, manufacturing here and exporting to global markets.

The event was attended by S. David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President, Global Public Policy, Amazon; Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President; Sameer Kumar, Vice President; and Sean Lee, Vice President, Global Real Estate, Amazon, among others.