Minister Somashekar reviews preparations for 'Panchalinga darshan'

Mysuru: With just a month away for famous "Panchalinga darshana" at the historical Talakadu in T Narsipura taluk, Mysuru district minister S T Somashekar visited the pilgrim centre on Thursday, to review the preparations for the event.

The Covid-19 has cast its shadow on this mega event too. As the preparations for the celebrations which usually begin six months in advance are beginning now. At a meeting in Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr Somashekar said that they planned to hold 'Panchalinga darshana' celebrations in a simple way and live stream poojas. A team comprising Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, SP C B Rishyanth and others will visit Talakadu shortly and will come up with an SOP for the event. They plan to spend over Rs 9 lakh for live streaming and priests have sought Rs 32 lakh to perform poojas and rituals. A detailed proposal for funds for the celebrations will be submitted to the government shortly. According to the minister, the government directed officials to spend Rs 5.58 crore, the balance amount from the Rs 12 crore sanctioned in 2013 for the celebration of 'Panchalinga darshana', for the development of Mudukuthore Mallikarjunaswamy temple near Talakadu.

Narsipura tahsildar D Nagesh said two to three lakh devotees participate in the event every year and visit five temples in the area. Over a lakh devotees visit the temples each day for a month even after 'Panchalinga darshana'.

'Panchalinga darshan' falling on Dec 14

The auspicious time for 'Panchalinga darshana' this year is between 2 am to 10 am on 14 December and it is occurring in 'Jeshta Nakshathra', according to Ananda Dixith, Aagamikaru (priest), Vaidyeshwara and group of temples.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ananda Dixith explained, "On the fifth Monday of 'Karthika maasa', on 'Karthika bahula amavasya' day, when there is Vishaka, Anuradha or Jeshta star, it is believed that one will attain moksha by doing 'Panchalinga darshana' or see Lord Shiva in five forms in five Shiva temples in and around Talakadu after taking holy dip in river Cauvery. This auspicious time occurs once in three or seven or 13 years. This year it is occurring in 'Jeshta Nakshathra'. Devotees visit Sadyojata (Maraleshwara), Aghora (Paathaaleshwara), Thathpurusha (Arakeshwara), Vaamadeva (Mallikarjuna of Mudukuthore) and Ishana (Vaidyeshwara) temples and have darshan of five faces/forms of Lord Shiva.

He added, "Last time, 'Panchalinga darshana' happened in December 2013 and there are documental evidences on the years of 'Panchalinga darshana' from 1903. As per 'Skanda Puraana' and 'Markandaaya Puraana', 'Panchalinga darshana' has been happening for past three 'yugas' including 'Krutha Yuga', 'Thretha Yuga', 'Dwaapara Yuga'. It is said that the garbagudi (sanctum sanctorum) of these five temples existed in the period of 'Shaathavaahanas'. And it was in 5th century when 'Gangas' made Talakadu as their capital (since it is covered by river Cauvery which is flowing in four directions within the radius of 48kms in the form of island, and 8 mountains within the radius of 60kms), these five temples were said to have been properly established. The work on the temples were said to have been completed during Sri Krishnadevaraya period of the Vijayanagara Empire," Ananda Dixith said.