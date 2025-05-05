Misinformation Sparks Police Action in Mangaluru Amid Rising Communal Tensions

Mangaluru: Amid growing sensitivity around communal incidents in the coastal city, the Mangaluru City Police have booked two social media users for allegedly spreading fake news and content aimed at provoking inter-community disharmony.

According to police sources, the first case involves an Instagram user operating under the name “vikash p,” who claimed that the recent murder of Suhas Shetty was part of a planned conspiracy allegedly involving those who had received government compensation in earlier communal incidents. The user reportedly suggested that a local group leader was behind the murder—a claim the police have categorically denied as unsubstantiated.

In the second case, a user identified as “Rahul Shivashankar” on X (formerly Twitter) shared a widely circulated post alleging that Suhas Shetty’s murder was revenge for the earlier killing of Fazil. The post further claimed that ₹3 lakh from a ₹25 lakh state compensation package—allegedly given to Fazil’s family—was used to finance the attack.

Police say such content is not only misleading but could potentially trigger fresh tensions in an already volatile atmosphere. Both users have been booked under sections 196, 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

City police officials have urged citizens not to fall prey to unverified narratives on social media and warned of strict legal action against those circulating communally sensitive content.