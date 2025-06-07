MLA holds emergency meeting to address water shortage, civic issues

Mangaluru: Amid continued civic distress caused by heavy rains and infrastructure lapses, Mangaluru City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath convened an emer-gency meeting with Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ravichandra Nayak and senior officials to address public grievances related to drinking water shortage, flooding, and waste management.

Despite incessant rains across the city, several areas continue to face acute drinking water scarcity, the MLA noted. He pointed out that clogged stormwater drains and poorly maintained canals have led to rainwater en-tering residential areas, severely affecting daily life. Residents have also complained of delays in relief and support from the Corporation.

“The situation has turned alarming in some areas like Ballal Bagh, where a dilapidated bridge over a stormwater canal is obstructing water flow, lead-ing to artificial flooding. This must be resolved immediately,” Kamath said during the meeting.

He also took note of rising complaints regarding irregular waste disposal and urged officials to act promptly and responsibly. “Corporation officials must not take these issues lightly. Timely intervention and a proactive ap-proach are essential,” he added, issuing strict instructions for swift action on all fronts.

Present at the meeting were Executive Engineer Naresh Shenoy and several other civic officials.