MLA ST Somashekhar turns against Munirathna

Bengaluru: During Operation Kamala, the three names that were being heard was SBM-ST Somasekhar, Byrati Basavaraja and Munirathna. These three MLAs, who were identified in Siddaramaiah’s close circle, were suddenly subjected to Operation Kamala, which shocked even the leaders of the Congress party. Although other Congress MLAs were involved in Operation Kamala, these three grabbed the limelight. Because these three are close friends. Also they all are MLAs of Bangalore city. Also, they always batted for Siddaramaiah.

But now ST Somashekhar, who was recognized in SBM, has entered the arena against his one-time group member. He was in the BJP party and appeared in the protest held by the Congress against BJP MLA Munirathna. On Wednesday, party workers, including Mahila Congress, staged a protest. Congress staged a protest in Yeshwantpur assembly constituency. Along with Congress leaders, ST Somashekhar was also seen in this protest.