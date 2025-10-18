MLA urges CM to ban namaz without prior permission

BJP MLA from Vijayapura, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging the government to prohibit namaz being offered in public places or government premises without official permission.

Recently, the state government had clarified that conducting any religious or political event in government buildings, educational institutions, or public spaces requires prior approval. Reports had also emerged about the drafting of the Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Properties Bill – 2025.

In his letter, Yatnal stated that instances of namaz being performed on roads and within government premises without permission are causing inconvenience to vehicular traf-fic and pedestrians. He argued that such practices violate citizens’ fundamental rights to free movement and safety guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21 of the Indian Consti-tution.

The MLA urged the government not to grant special permission for namaz in govern-ment offices or aided institutions, asserting that allowing such religious activities could undermine public trust in the administration. He requested that district collectors and police superintendents be directed to ensure no such gatherings take place on roads, footpaths, or government premises without authorization.

Yatnal further demanded that the state formulate a clear Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) under the Karnataka Police Act and relevant traffic regulations to prevent the unauthorized use of public spaces for religious purposes. He emphasized that this would reinforce the government’s commitment to secularism, equality before law, and public order.