MLC seat is not an unemployment benefit: DKS

Bengaluru: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday when asked about nomination to Legislative Councilsaid, “Our thinking is to nominate those who are working for the party. It should not become an unemployment benefit. I have spoken to the CM and the high command about this.”

Asked about Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra project being discussed with the Centre every time he comes to Delhi, he said, “A decision on Mekedatu is left to the Modi-led Union government. For the Upper Bhadra, the Finance Minister had promised Rs 5,500 crore and we need to release payments for the contractors.”

Replying to a question on BJP’s protest by laying a seize of CM’s house, he said, “Why did the BJP not protest when the prices of petrol and diesel went up? They can’t follow selective protests.”

Asked if there would be changes in the government as Siddaramaiah and him are meeting senior leaders in Delhi frequently, he said, “It is normal to meet party leaders. I met Venugopal, Surjewala and Mallikarjun Kharge.”

Asked about his stand on the change of guard in the KPCC, he said, “Things will go forward as per the wishes of the party. I have served for five years. Party is more important than individuals.”

Asked about rumours that there would definitely changes in Karnataka politics if DK Shivakumar met Sonia Gandhi, he said, “Who said I have not met? Do you want photographs as proof? We don’t have to release all photographs for public consumption.”Asked about protests against delimitation exercise, he said, “We have appointed MP Tukaram from Karnataka for the delegation to fight delimitation as per the High Command.”Asked about JDS, TDP, Chandrababu Naidu and Deve Gowda supporting the Wakf bill, he said they would have done as they are part of the NDA.

Shivakumar said that the Union Jal Shakthi minister has given an assurance to hold a meeting of the representatives of the riparian states regarding increasing the height of Alamatti dam.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “We have submitted an appeal to the Centre to issue a Gazette notification on increasing the height of Alamatti dam. The Minister has assured to hold a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the issue.”

The DCM met the Union Jal Shakthi Minister C R Patil along with Union Minister of State for Jal Shakthi V Somanna. “Water sharing between the riparian states has already been decided long back, only a Gazette notification is pending. Land acquisition process for the Alamatti dam enhancement has already been done. We also requested the Centre to declare this project as a national project.

“The Centre is working on the Upper Bhadra project and we are told that it has been placed before the Cabinet. The Supreme Court had said that it would hear the Mekedatu case in 15 days, but it has not fixed a date yet. We are aware that Tamil Nadu will not support this project politically. They are building a few small dams in the Cauvery basin but we are not objecting to it.”

“We also brought to the attention of the Minister the Environmental clearance for Kalasa-Bhanduri project. We appealed to the Minister to release some grants for the Yettinahole project as it is a drinking water project. The Minister has promised to look into the DPR. The CM and I have presented our case for the river linking project between Cauvery, Krishna and Godavari. The Union Minister has also responded positively for this.”

Asked about the stay from the Supreme Court on the Krishna appellate tribunal issue, he said, “The Minister has also assured us of holding an internal meeting on the issue as it is concerning Schedule 524.”

Asked about Court order directing release of Krishna waters, he said, “The water can’t be released all of a sudden. The Court also can’t issue an order regarding this. The MLAs of Yadgir area had sought release of water but someone has moved court.”