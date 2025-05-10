Mock drill to be held in Ambavilas palace premises today

Mysuru: Following the instructions of the Central Government, a Civil Defense Mock Drill will be conducted in Mysore, the cultural city, on May 10th at 4:00 pm. All preparations have been made at the Ambavilas Palace premises.

This is the first time such a specialised demonstration is being organized in Mysore. In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, tensions have risen between India and Pakistan, prompting the Central Government to direct the state government to conduct civil safety drills in district headquarters as necessary. Accordingly, the district administration has organised this mock drill to raise awareness among the public on how to protect themselves in emergency situations. The drill aims to inform city residents and tourists about safety measures.

As part of the drill, 12 teams from various departments formed by the district administration will participate. These include teams for civil protection, transportation supply, emergency medical response, corpse transportation vehicles, control room operations, fire safety, ambulance services, hospital arrangements, and more. Additionally, arrangements have been made for communication, fire brigade, ambulance, hospital facilities, and law enforcement.

At 4:00 pm, a siren will sound to alert the public. Following this, procedures to handle a bomb blast will be demonstrated, including fire extinguishing, rescuing and transporting injured persons to hospitals, increasing security in sensitive areas, relocating people from affected zones to safe locations, and conducting simulated defense operations during an attack.

Officials participating include the city police commissioner, SP, Zilla Panchayat CEO, municipal commissioner, tahsildars, district health officials, communication department assistant directors, fire safety officials, airport authorities, home guards, NCC, railway officials, and officers from all other departments across the district.

All arrangements for the Civil Defense Mock Drill at the Ambavilas Palace premises have been finalized with the formation of 12 departmental teams.

G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Deputy Commissioner , stated, “A mock demonstration will be held to inform the public about how to behave during an emergency in the palace premises. Citizens need not worry. It is organized to promote awareness.” Seema Latkar, the City Police Commissioner, also emphasized the importance of public awareness and safety during such drills.