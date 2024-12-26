Modi: Ambedkar's vision neglected by Congress

Khajuraho: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of 'disrespecting' Dr B.R. Ambedkar and not giving him 'credit' for his vision for the country's progress and his achievements.

Addressing a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's historical city Khajuraho, PM Modi said the Congress always sidelined Dr Ambedkar's vision for the country. He said the party only gave credit to the members of one family.

PM Modi, who laid the foundation of the Ken-Betwa river linking project, said Dr Ambedkar was the first leader who gave a vision for 'Jal Shakti' after the country be-came free from British rule.

"Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar had realised the problem of water and he had given a vi-sion for Jal Shakti. But, he wasn't given credit for his vision and his achievements. Congress always disrespected Dr Ambedkar and gave all credit to one family," PM Modi said.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa River linking national project, the country’s first interlinking of rivers project under a national perspective plan. This project aims to provide irrigation facilities to various districts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh benefitting lakhs of farmer families.

Modi said that water security is the biggest challenge in the 21st century, and also pointed out that several states have been engaged in disputes over the sharing of water.

PM Modi stated that farms and fields will be prosperous only if there is water, and industries will flourish only if there is water. He said the last decade will be remem-bered in the history of India as an unprecedented decade of water security and water conservation.