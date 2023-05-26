Moral Policing Incident in Chikkaballapura Two Accused in Custody, One at Large

Bengaluru: An incident of moral policing was observed on Wednesday in Chikkaballapura town, about 60 kilometers away from Bengaluru. A man was subjected to physical assault and intimidation by a group of men after being seen having snacks with a Muslim woman. Following a complaint lodged by the woman, the police have taken two individuals into custody and are actively pursuing the third suspect.

The incident, captured in a video, shows a group of Muslim men physically assaulting the man and verbally abusing the woman. The men can be heard using derogatory language towards the woman, criticizing her for being in the company of a Hindu man. The unfortunate episode unfolded outside Gopika Chats on OMB Road in Chikkaballapura.

According to the woman's complaint, three men subjected them to verbal abuse and physical assault as they exited the establishment. Providing further context, the woman stated that she had been commuting to Bengaluru for work during her college summer break over the past two months.

On the day of the incident, while returning from the bus stand as usual, she happened to encounter a classmate and invited him to accompany her to Gopika Hotel as she felt hungry. It is also learned that both individuals of them are second-year B.COM students at a college in Chikkaballapura.

The woman recounted that the three men followed them to the hotel and continuously stared at them. Upon leaving the hotel premises, the three men began to physically assault them.

As per the woman's complaint, the three men not only threatened her friend but also attempted to harm him. The complaint also stated that the three accused visited her residence, demanding an apology in a forceful manner.

The Chikkaballapura police have taken two men into custody based on the woman’s complaint. Saddam (21) and Vaid (20) have been apprehended by the police in relation to this case. Law enforcement officials are in active pursuit of individual named Imran, who is believed to be involved in the incident.